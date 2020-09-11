finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 91,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00.

finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

