First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

