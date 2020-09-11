First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.76 and last traded at $51.72. Approximately 478,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 852,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.