First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 753.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,735.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,053. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

