First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 168,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 247,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.