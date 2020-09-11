FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FGROY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

