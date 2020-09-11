Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Critical Analysis

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -6.54% 0.67% 0.23% Support.com 5.30% 7.15% 6.28%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Five9 and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 12 0 2.61 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $117.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Support.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $328.01 million 23.22 -$4.55 million $0.12 971.33 Support.com $63.33 million 0.59 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Support.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Support.com beats Five9 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

