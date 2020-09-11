Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

NYSE FVRR traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.16 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $2,766,000. Accel London III Associates L.P. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 569.0% during the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after buying an additional 17,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

