Flash Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $5.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00119197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00226943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.01602702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

