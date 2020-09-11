FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Trading Down 0%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.16. 16,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 18,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.