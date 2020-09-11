FlypMe Market Capitalization Achieves $177,501.11 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $177,501.11 and approximately $4,238.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00119197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00226943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.01602702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00183154 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.