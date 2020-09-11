Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT) Trading 1% Higher

Forbidden Technologies plc (LON:FBT) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,448.80 ($18.93) and last traded at GBX 1,448.80 ($18.93). Approximately 560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 190,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74).

The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and a PE ratio of -1,317.09.

About Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

