Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.17. 996,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

