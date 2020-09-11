Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 217,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,910. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
