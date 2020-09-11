Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,804,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 97.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 217,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,910. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

