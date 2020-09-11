Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 2,094 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fastenal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

