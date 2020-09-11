Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.93. 34,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

