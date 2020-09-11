Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKH traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.76. 49,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.68. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.44 and a 12 month high of $335.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.