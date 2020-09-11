Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 9,174 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,450. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $117.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86.

