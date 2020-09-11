Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 0.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 95,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2,052.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $158.59. 854,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

