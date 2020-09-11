Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 54,977 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,826,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,994,809. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.