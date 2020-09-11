Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 7,335 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.