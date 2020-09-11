Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $122.01. 3,164,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.