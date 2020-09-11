Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.17 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 3,256,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,851. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.