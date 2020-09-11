Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.55 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 73.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 0.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Shares of PAYC traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.49. 479,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

