Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $1.37 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

