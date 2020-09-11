Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $1.43 Million in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,883,000 after buying an additional 298,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PTH traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $120.79. 21,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.