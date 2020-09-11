Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $867,000 in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $847,000.

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95.

