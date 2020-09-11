Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,384. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40.

