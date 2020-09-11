Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $270.45. 71,701,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,316,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.36 and a 200 day moving average of $235.12.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

