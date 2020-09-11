Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 13,094 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,730,000 after buying an additional 7,504,076 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,603 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,967,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21,609.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,534,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,257.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,468 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $58.16. 6,948,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,250. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

