Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 14,125 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.