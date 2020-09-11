Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 15,059 Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Universal by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Universal by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

UVV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $42.93. 112,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

