Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

