Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 834,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after buying an additional 6,985,864 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,816,000 after buying an additional 491,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,171. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

