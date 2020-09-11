Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $1.52 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $291.65. 459,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,261. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

