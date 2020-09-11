Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $2.12 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Clorox comprises about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 174.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,581. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

