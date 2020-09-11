Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKE traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $260.62. 19,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.41. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $286.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.