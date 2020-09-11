Function X Price Tops $0.0759 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Function X has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $220,790.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,395.10 or 1.00667177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00186917 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,811,833 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

