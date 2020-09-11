Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.55

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.19. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 15,400 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $176.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

