General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Down 3%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 269,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 177,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

