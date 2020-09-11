General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lifted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3,522.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 3,398,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.