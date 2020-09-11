General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,577,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

