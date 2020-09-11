GenesisX Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $20,013.38 and $49.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,744,475 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

