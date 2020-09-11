GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $132,051.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

