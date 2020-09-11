Gexan (GEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $5,390.60 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gexan has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

