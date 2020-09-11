Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lifted by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

