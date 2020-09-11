Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.3% of Accident Compensation Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 772,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

