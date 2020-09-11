Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS GLAPF traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $10.93. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

