Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading Up 1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 289,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 604,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

