Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 6,090,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,357,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLUU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 127,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

